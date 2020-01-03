TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iranian Supreme National Security Council will hold on Friday an emergency meeting after the US strikes in Baghdad that killed Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iranian media reported.

The emergency meeting will be held within the next several hours, the Fars news agency reported, citing the council's spokesman, Keyvan Khosravi.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the strikes had left seven people dead, including Soleimani and two senior members of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces: militia's deputy head Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and head of protocol Mohammed Jabri.

The US Department of Defense said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans."