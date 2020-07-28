UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Navy Practices Operations Against Conditional US Aircraft Carrier - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 08:40 PM

Iran Navy Practices Operations Against Conditional US Aircraft Carrier - Reports

Iran has practiced countermeasures against a US aircraft carrier during its annual large-scale aerial and naval drills in the Persian Gulf and the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, the country's Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Iran has practiced countermeasures against a US aircraft carrier during its annual large-scale aerial and naval drills in the Persian Gulf and the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, the country's Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has practiced both offensive and defensive missions during the final phase of the exercises � code-named Payambar-e Azam 14 or the Great Prophet 14 � which involve the navy and air forces and kicked off earlier on Tuesday. The process is being monitored by Iran's domestically-produced Noor satellite, which was successfully launched into space in April.

The news agency also reported that several units from the IRGC's Navy and Aerospace Division were participating in the maneuvers, featuring missiles, vessels, drones and radars, with the IRGC forces conducting missile, drone and mine-planting operations against mock enemy targets.

The drills are taking place against the backdrop of a fresh escalation of tensions between Iran and the United States over the interception of an Iranian passenger liner by US air forces when crossing Syria's airspace last week.

According to Tehran, the Mahan Air passenger plane was intercepted by two US fighter jets when flying above an area in Syria that accommodates US troops while en route from Tehran to Beirut. The airline company said that the incident took place at a time when passengers were already allowed to unbuckle their seat belts, adding that many of them sustained injuries when the captain had to abruptly lower altitude after receiving an alert warning of a possible collision.

The US Central Command, in turn, claimed there was only one F-15 jet performing a routine inspection to ensure the safety of the Syrian-based US bases. The US military has insisted that the jet conducted the maneuver at a safe distance of some 3,300 feet and in line with international standards after identifying the aircraft as a passenger carrier.

Related Topics

Drone Syria Iran Company Alert Tehran Beirut United States April From

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

1 hour ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

1 hour ago

UVAS academy conducts e-training of livestock offi ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of Short ..

1 hour ago

Traders obstruct lockdown enforcement teams, negot ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.