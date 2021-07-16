Iran Needs Strong Government, Lobbying Behind Nominees Unacceptable - Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

The Iranian parliament should not vote for cabinet nominees who receive support from lobbyists since the country needs a strong new government, comprised of experienced and highly-motivated officials, Mohammad Hassan Asfari, deputy chair of the commission on internal affairs and parliament councils, said on Thursday

"The parliament will not vote for candidates who are being imposed by someone .... the legislature is interested in a strong, experienced and loyal cabinet," Asfari said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

Iran will have a new government after Ebrahim Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race with nearly 62% of the vote.

The inauguration is to take place on August 5.

For the first time in history Raisi introduced a website called "Raisi Friends," where every citizen could suggest a candidate for the new government out of prominent politicians, as in his campaign Raisi pledged to involve all strata of Iranian society in forming the government. A competency assessment of the candidates is underway, and the president will later be informed on the decisions of special working groups which are in charge of the mission.