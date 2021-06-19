Iran Needs to Solve Problems Together With US on Equal Footing - Ex-President Ahmadinejad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Ex-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told Sputnik that Tehran was willing to cooperate with the United States, but only on equal terms.

"The world is full of opportunities, there are many countries that are willing to cooperate regardless of the policy of domination.

I am not saying that problems with the United States should not be resolved. This needs to be done solely within the framework of justice, respect and international norms, and not unilaterally from the position of the weak side," Ahmadinejad said.