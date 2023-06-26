Iran Negotiating Special Economic Zones With Saudi Arabia, UAE - Official

Tehran is currently developing cooperation in the field of special economic zones with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while memorandums of understanding on the same have already been inked with Iraq, Syria and Oman, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Tehran is currently developing cooperation in the field of special economic zones with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while memorandums of understanding on the same have already been inked with Iraq, Syria and Oman, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, told Sputnik.

"We are developing cooperation in the field of special economic zones with various countries, especially with neighboring ones, including the Arab states.

We have already signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman and Iraq. We have also signed a memorandum of understanding with Syria. Now we are negotiating with the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the joint cooperation in free economic zones," Abdolmaleki said.

The announcement came after Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed in March to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.