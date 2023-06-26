Open Menu

Iran Negotiating Special Economic Zones With Saudi Arabia, UAE - Official

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Iran Negotiating Special Economic Zones With Saudi Arabia, UAE - Official

Tehran is currently developing cooperation in the field of special economic zones with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while memorandums of understanding on the same have already been inked with Iraq, Syria and Oman, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Tehran is currently developing cooperation in the field of special economic zones with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, while memorandums of understanding on the same have already been inked with Iraq, Syria and Oman, Hojatollah Abdolmaleki, the secretary of the Iranian Supreme Council of Free Trade-Industrial and Special Economic Zones, told Sputnik.

"We are developing cooperation in the field of special economic zones with various countries, especially with neighboring ones, including the Arab states.

We have already signed a memorandum of understanding with Oman and Iraq. We have also signed a memorandum of understanding with Syria. Now we are negotiating with the UAE and Saudi Arabia on the joint cooperation in free economic zones," Abdolmaleki said.

The announcement came after Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed in March to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

Related Topics

Syria Iran China Iraq UAE Oman Tehran Same Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates March 2016 Arab

Recent Stories

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interba ..

Rupee gains 03 paisas against US Dollar in interbank

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi ..

Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club sweeps AJP No-Gi Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu ..

43 minutes ago
 Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schoo ..

Daraz Pakistan to donate 200 laptops to govt schools

15 minutes ago
 Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU ..

Szijjarto Says Will Not Support Ukraine Joining EU Until Rights of Minority Rest ..

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9- ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil economy value grows to 9-year high in Q1 2023

58 minutes ago
 Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Ag ..

Erdogan to Visit UAE in July to Sign Investment Agreements - Reports

12 minutes ago
Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, ..

Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea turned down in arson, anti-state speeches case

2 hours ago
 NUIST University of China to offer scholarships fo ..

NUIST University of China to offer scholarships for Pakistani students in climat ..

12 minutes ago
 Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi ..

Aima Baig enthralls fans with new song ‘Satrangi’

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

2 hours ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG I ..

Lt Gen among three removed from service, says DG ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From World