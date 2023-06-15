UrduPoint.com

Iran, Nicaragua Sign Documents On Cooperation - President Ortega

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Iran, Nicaragua Sign Documents on Cooperation - President Ortega

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega signed documents on economic and legal cooperation during Raisi's visit to Managua, Ortega said.

"Three basic documents were agreed upon. The first memorandum, the basic one, with which we will work, concerns the creation of a mixed intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and scientific and technical exchange," Ortega said during a joint press conference after two days of talks. The event was broadcast by Canal 4.

In two other documents, the countries agreed to start joint work in the legal and judicial spheres, as well as in the healthcare sector - supply of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and expendables.

Earlier, as part of a tour of Latin America, the Iranian president visited Venezuela, where, according to President Nicolas Maduro, 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company were signed.

Related Topics

Exchange Company Oil Visit Managua Venezuela Gas Event

Recent Stories

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

3 hours ago
 ‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means ..

‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means cuts for 2.5 million in need, ..

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral rel ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in ..

4 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

5 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.