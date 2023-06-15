Iran, Nicaragua Sign Documents on Cooperation - President Ortega

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Nicaraguan leader Daniel Ortega signed documents on economic and legal cooperation during Raisi's visit to Managua, Ortega said.

"Three basic documents were agreed upon. The first memorandum, the basic one, with which we will work, concerns the creation of a mixed intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and scientific and technical exchange," Ortega said during a joint press conference after two days of talks. The event was broadcast by Canal 4.

In two other documents, the countries agreed to start joint work in the legal and judicial spheres, as well as in the healthcare sector - supply of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and expendables.

Earlier, as part of a tour of Latin America, the Iranian president visited Venezuela, where, according to President Nicolas Maduro, 25 agreements on cooperation and investment in the production and processing of oil and gas, mining, metallurgy, and the creation of a joint shipping company were signed.