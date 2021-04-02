Iran Not Against If JCPOA Members Bring US Back to Deal - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iran will not be against if participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in particular Russia, help return the United States to the deal, but there is no need for mediation between Tehran and Washington, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik on Friday

"If the countries-members of the nuclear agreement help return the United States to it, then we welcome this, of course," Araghchi said.

The diplomat also said that Tehran does not need mediation in its relations with Washington.

"We do not need mediation between us and the United States, but if the member states, in particular Russia, help in the return of the United States, then we will not be against it," Araghchi said.

On Friday, the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held a video conference to discuss the possible return of the United States to the deal.

The participants agreed that the next meeting of the commission will be held on April 6. The US State Department said that Washington agreed to participate in talks next week adding that "we do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them."

"The announcement by the United States of readiness for dialogue is an issue concerning the United States and three European countries, as well as China and Russia, it is not connected with Iran at all. These five countries will deal with this issue, and our meetings with five countries will be held without the United States," Araghchi added.