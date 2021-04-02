UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Not Against If JCPOA Members Bring US Back To Deal - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:04 PM

Iran Not Against If JCPOA Members Bring US Back to Deal - Foreign Ministry

Iran will not be against if participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in particular Russia, help return the United States to the deal, but there is no need for mediation between Tehran and Washington, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Iran will not be against if participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in particular Russia, help return the United States to the deal, but there is no need for mediation between Tehran and Washington, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik on Friday.

"If the countries-members of the nuclear agreement help return the United States to it, then we welcome this, of course," Araghchi said.

The diplomat also said that Tehran does not need mediation in its relations with Washington.

"We do not need mediation between us and the United States, but if the member states, in particular Russia, help in the return of the United States, then we will not be against it," Araghchi said.

On Friday, the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held a video conference to discuss the possible return of the United States to the deal.

The participants agreed that the next meeting of the commission will be held on April 6. The US State Department said that Washington agreed to participate in talks next week adding that "we do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them."

"The announcement by the United States of readiness for dialogue is an issue concerning the United States and three European countries, as well as China and Russia, it is not connected with Iran at all. These five countries will deal with this issue, and our meetings with five countries will be held without the United States," Araghchi added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear Tehran United States April All Agreement

Recent Stories

HDA Chief assures employees Union delegation of re ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko, Putin Discuss Situation in Belarus, Ex ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court stops cutting of mango trees in ..

2 minutes ago

PPP for adherence to corona protocols at Zulfikar ..

5 minutes ago

Stybar out of Tour of Flanders after heart procedu ..

5 minutes ago

WAM REPORT: UAE launches pioneering initiatives to ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.