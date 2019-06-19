Iran Not Considering Foreign Mediation in Iran-US Dialogue on JCPOA - Security Council

Iran is not currently considering the possibility for Russia or any other state to mediate the Iranian-US dialogue on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iran is not currently considering the possibility for Russia or any other state to mediate the Iranian-US dialogue on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik.

"Mediation is out of question in the current situation. The United States has unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA, it has flouted its obligations and it has introduced illegal sanctions against Iran. The United States should return to the starting point and correct its own mistakes. This process needs no mediation," Shamkhani said.