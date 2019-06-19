UrduPoint.com
Iran Not Considering Foreign Mediation In Iran-US Dialogue On JCPOA - Security Council

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:15 PM

Iran is not currently considering the possibility for Russia or any other state to mediate the Iranian-US dialogue on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani told Sputnik

"Mediation is out of question in the current situation. The United States has unilaterally withdrawn from the JCPOA, it has flouted its obligations and it has introduced illegal sanctions against Iran. The United States should return to the starting point and correct its own mistakes. This process needs no mediation," Shamkhani said.

