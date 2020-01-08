UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Not Going To Send Crashed Plane's Flight Data Recorders To US - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

Iran Not Going to Send Crashed Plane's Flight Data Recorders to US - Official

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737 to the United States, CAO chief Ali Abedzadeh said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737 to the United States, CAO chief Ali Abedzadeh said on Wednesday.

The Iranian authorities announced earlier in the day that they had found two flight data recorders of the crashed plane.

"We will not send the black box to the manufacturer and the Americans. At the moment, it is not clear to which country the black box will be sent for decryption," Abedzade said, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.

According to the rules of the International Civil Aviation Organization, the country where the crash happened should be involved in the investigation of the circumstances of the crash, but Ukrainians can also participate in the investigation, he added.

Abedzadeh said that the causes of the crash were unclear and would be announced after the decryption of the flight data recorders.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew members on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people were killed in the crash, including 32 foreigners.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Tehran United States All Airport

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan announced amazing price discounts ..

10 minutes ago

No Request Received Yet at UNSC to Address Iran's ..

6 minutes ago

Sui Southern Gas Company saves Rs 500 in separate ..

6 minutes ago

Rights of disabled must be ensured in all spheres ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey at Talks in Istanbul Spoke for Cess ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court returns petition challenging Electio ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.