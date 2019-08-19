Iran 'Not Interested' in Nuclear Talks With US - Javad Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday ruled out reopening talks with the United States on the nuclear deal

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday ruled out reopening talks with the United States on the nuclear deal.

"Tehran is not interested now. There needs to be a reason for talks," he said at a press conference in Helsinki, Finland.

Zarif argued that the 2015 pact between Tehran and six world powers bore the hallmark of a "good agreement" as it left neither side fully satisfied.

The landmark deal saw Iran scale down its nuclear research in return for sanctions easing. US President Donald Trump suggested renegotiating the pact to include limits on missile launches before quitting it unilaterally last year.