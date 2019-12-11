(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) - Iran has not received an invitation to the Turkish-German-French-UK summit on Syria , which Istanbul is set to host in February of 2020 , Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant for the political affairs of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Wednesday.

"This is a four-way summit: Turkey, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

Iran is not invited, because it is a summit between European countries and Turkey, it is not connected with Iran," he told reporters.

Moscow and Damascus were also not invited.

Russia, Iran and Turkey regularly hold trilateral discussions on Syria. Most recently, delegations from the three countries took part in the Astana-14 talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, which ran from Tuesday to Wednesday. The Iranian delegation was headed by Khaji.