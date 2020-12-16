Iran Not Optimistic About Biden, But Welcomes Trump Leaving Office - Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran is not thrilled about the new US administration led by President-elect Joe Biden, but welcomes the departure of Donald Trump, whom he called a "terrorist," from the post

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Tehran is not thrilled about the new US administration led by President-elect Joe Biden, but welcomes the departure of Donald Trump, whom he called a "terrorist," from the post.

"We are not excited about Biden coming, but happy with the departure of terrorist Trump," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

"Today, America is on its own, and all of the world countries condemn the American actions and demand that [the US] return to the nuclear agreement," the Iranian president added.

Rouhani noted that Tehran had proved its utmost commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.