Iran Not Seeking to Build Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry

Iran is not trying to build nuclear weapons and has no such plans in its defense doctrine, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday in response to a statement by the US and allies at the G20 summit in Rome

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Iran is not trying to build nuclear weapons and has no such plans in its defense doctrine, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday in response to a statement by the US and allies at the G20 summit in Rome.

On Sunday, the leaders of the US, the UK, France and Germany discussed ways to encourage Iran to return to negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, as well as to prevent the advent of nuclear weapons in Iran.

"Iran has repeatedly made statements that it will not seek to create nuclear weapons and that, moreover, this type of weapon has no place in the defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic, according to the decree of the Iranian Supreme Leader," Khatibzadeh was quoted by Fars as saying.

The spokesman also said the current deadlock is the result of "irresponsibility and non-compliance with the obligations accepted by the governments that made this statement," as well as the violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 (2015) on the Iran Nuclear Issue by the US and European parties' in failing to fulfill their obligations after the US withdrawal.

In 2015, China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US and Iran signed the JCPOA. The plan stipulated the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, former US President Donald Trump made a decision of unilateral withdrawal and restoration of stiff sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a stage-by-stage reduction of obligations under the plan, abolishing restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges, and the level of uranium enrichment.