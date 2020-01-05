(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran is not seeking a military confrontation with the US but is ready for any scenario, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, following recent threats from US President Donald Trump to strike dozens of Iranian sites.

"Iran does not seek war with the United States, but is ready for any scenario," Mousavi said, adding that Tehran will seek retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, however, authorities will come up with a decision that will make the "enemy" feel sorry and at the same time will not lead to war.