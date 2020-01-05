UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Not Seeking War, But Ready For Any Scenario In Wake Of Trump's Threats - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Iran Not Seeking War, But Ready for Any Scenario in Wake of Trump's Threats - Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iran is not seeking a military confrontation with the US but is ready for any scenario, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, following recent threats from US President Donald Trump to strike dozens of Iranian sites.

"Iran does not seek war with the United States, but is ready for any scenario," Mousavi said, adding that Tehran will seek retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in the US airstrike in Iraq, however, authorities will come up with a decision that will make the "enemy" feel sorry and at the same time will not lead to war.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Trump Tehran Same Lead United States Sunday From Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

56 minutes ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

1 hour ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

2 hours ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

2 hours ago

Empower shares guidelines to reduce cost of energy ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Gold &amp; Commodities Exchange reports best ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.