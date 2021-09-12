UrduPoint.com

Iran Nuclear Chief To Meet With IAEA Head During Vienna Conference - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Mohammad Eslami, the vice president of Iran and the head of the country's nuclear agency, will meet with Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on the sidelines of the upcoming nuclear energy General Conference in Vienna, the IAEA and Iran said Sunday in a joint statement.

"In the framework of the existing cooperation, the two sides decided to maintain their mutual interactions and meetings at relevant levels," the statement read.

To achieve this, Eslami will meet with Grossi "at the sidelines of the upcoming General Conference." In addition, Grossi, who has just traveled to Iran, "will also visit Tehran in the near future to hold high level consultations with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of enhancing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA in different fields and discussing current issues of mutual interest."

The general conference will begin on September 20.

