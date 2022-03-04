Iran nuclear deal 'close', European diplomats to consult with ministers

A deal on reviving the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers on Iran's nuclear programme is "close", the UK said Friday, as negotiations in Vienna reach a crunch point

Vienna, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A deal on reviving the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers on Iran's nuclear programme is "close", the UK said Friday, as negotiations in Vienna reach a crunch point.

"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play," British diplomat Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter, referring to negotiators from Britain, France and Germany.