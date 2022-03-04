UrduPoint.com

Iran Nuclear Deal 'close', European Diplomats To Consult With Ministers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Iran nuclear deal 'close', European diplomats to consult with ministers

A deal on reviving the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers on Iran's nuclear programme is "close", the UK said Friday, as negotiations in Vienna reach a crunch point

Vienna, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :A deal on reviving the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers on Iran's nuclear programme is "close", the UK said Friday, as negotiations in Vienna reach a crunch point.

"We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play," British diplomat Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter, referring to negotiators from Britain, France and Germany.

Related Topics

World Iran Twitter Nuclear France Germany Vienna Tehran United Kingdom 2015 From

Recent Stories

PSF Jr Squash Circuit-1 quarterfinals on Saturday

PSF Jr Squash Circuit-1 quarterfinals on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah condemns Peshawar blast

Shafqat Shah condemns Peshawar blast

3 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Ministry Says Over 20,000 Citizens ..

Indian Foreign Ministry Says Over 20,000 Citizens Already Left Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 US Puts Export Controls on Russian Oil Refining Se ..

US Puts Export Controls on Russian Oil Refining Sector, 91 Entities Linked to Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Attacker used 5-6 kg explosive material in suicide ..

Attacker used 5-6 kg explosive material in suicide blast: IGP

3 minutes ago
 Saleh Bhootani inaugurates historical Sibi Mela

Saleh Bhootani inaugurates historical Sibi Mela

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>