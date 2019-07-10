Iran Nuclear Deal Non-Renegotiable, Has 'Delicate Balances' - Iran Envoy to IAEA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Iranian representative to the international organizations in Vienna , including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Gharib Abadi stressed on Wednesday that the deal on the country's nuclear program, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is non-renegotiable as it contains "delicate balances" in the agreement

"The JCPOA is non-renegotiable. That is a deal that we have exhausted almost about 10 years [on].

So there are delicate balances in the JCPOA, even the other countries, the remaining parties to the JCPOA, are not ready to renegotiate the JCPOA," Abadi told reporters after the IAEA board of Governors special meeting.

The official reiterated the lacking commitment of the European parties to the deal.

"Every member to the JCPOA has to take its own share of responsibility. China and Russia cannot compensate actually the failure of the European Union and E3," Abadi stressed.