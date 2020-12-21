UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Say 'Full, Effective' Implementation Remains Crucial - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:30 PM

Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Say 'Full, Effective' Implementation Remains Crucial - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Foreign ministers of signatory-countries to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program reiterate that the importance of "full and effective" implementation of the deal by all parties, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran, as well as the European Union, convened for an informal meeting via video conferencing. The meeting was chaired by Borrell.

"Today, #JCPOA participants stressed their efforts to preserve the deal. Full and effective implementation by all remains crucial. We agreed on the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The JCPOA, signed back in 2015, requires Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

During Monday's meeting, the participants supported the United States' potential return to the treaty with the change of power in Washington.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Twitter Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States 2015 2018 All From

Recent Stories

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

1 minute ago

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

46 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

46 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

56 minutes ago

Hong Kong to deny entry of visitors from Britain t ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.