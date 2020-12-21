Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Say 'Full, Effective' Implementation Remains Crucial - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Foreign ministers of signatory-countries to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program reiterate that the importance of "full and effective" implementation of the deal by all parties, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom and Iran, as well as the European Union, convened for an informal meeting via video conferencing. The meeting was chaired by Borrell.

"Today, #JCPOA participants stressed their efforts to preserve the deal. Full and effective implementation by all remains crucial. We agreed on the need to address ongoing implementation challenges, including on nuclear non-proliferation and sanctions lifting commitments," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The JCPOA, signed back in 2015, requires Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran.

During Monday's meeting, the participants supported the United States' potential return to the treaty with the change of power in Washington.