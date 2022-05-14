Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal remain far from certain and Tehran needs to decide whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

"(A)t this point a deal remains far from certain.

Iran needs to decide whether it insists on extraneous conditions and whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, which we believe would serve all sides' interests," the spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik. "We and our partners are ready, and have been for some time. It's now up to Iran."