Iran Nuclear Deal Remains 'Far From Certain' - US State Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2022) Efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal remain far from certain and Tehran needs to decide whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.

"(A)t this point a deal remains far from certain.

Iran needs to decide whether it insists on extraneous conditions and whether it wants to conclude a deal quickly, which we believe would serve all sides' interests," the spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik. "We and our partners are ready, and have been for some time. It's now up to Iran."

