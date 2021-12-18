Iran Nuclear Talks 'Not Going Well,' US Has Greater Alignment With China, Russia- Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) While the negotiations on the Iran nuclear program are not going well, the good news is that the US remains united with its European partners and enjoys a greater alignment of positions on the issue with China and Russia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It (Iran nuclear talks) is not going well in the sense that we do not yet have a pathway back into the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," Sullivan said during an event organized by the Council on Foreign Relations. "What is going well, is unity with our European partners, greater alignment with China and Russia, and I think an increasing recognition by Iran that it needs to come to the table in a seriously constructive way and that our patience is by no means unlimited."