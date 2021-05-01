UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Nuclear Talks To Resume In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 04:52 PM

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna

Parties to the Iran nuclear agreement are to resume Saturday the third round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the accord

Vienna (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Parties to the Iran nuclear agreement are to resume Saturday the third round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at bringing the United States back into the accord.

The deal, which curbs Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief, has been on life support since then US president Donald Trump bolted in 2018.

The remaining partners to the 2015 accord have been engaged in negotiations since early April to try to revive it.

The third round of talks started on Tuesday and, after several days of technical discussions between expert groups and delegations, will resume on Saturday.

The service of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that delegates from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia would meet in person at around 3 pm (1300 GMT).

"Participants will continue their discussions in view of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and on how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the JCPOA," the statement said, using the acronym of the agreement's formal name.

After the talks, the delegations will return to their respective capitals to receive instructions, Iran's foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear France Trump Germany Vienna United States Turkish Lira April 2015 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Three plazas sealed over violation of corona SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police visits Police Trainin ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt providing maximum relief to laborers: Hal ..

8 minutes ago

Five criminals including a notorious gang member ..

8 minutes ago

Covid disaster in IIOJK imminent with Amarnath ann ..

8 minutes ago

MoCC green initiatives to generate over 1,00,000 d ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.