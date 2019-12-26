UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Offers Its Ports For Transit Of Cargo From Tajikistan - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Iran Offers Its Ports for Transit of Cargo From Tajikistan - Ambassador

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Iran is a convenient transit hub for the shipment of Tajik products, which could be exported to other countries through its sea trade ports, Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taqi Saberi said on Wednesday.

"Iran is a good and profitable transit point for the further transfer of Tajik products ... There are many commercial seaports in Iran, and goods from Tajikistan could pass through them to other countries throughout the world," Saberi said during a business forum in Dushanbe.

The ambassador added the two countries established a strong trade bridge in Tajik-Iranian economic relations, which serves to create a favorable investment environment for Iranian businessmen and the expansion of business contacts.

Earlier this year, Dushanbe announced its intention to transit its cargo through the Iranian port of Chabahar, located in the southeastern part of the country.

The volume of bilateral Tajik-Iranian trade has declined from $295 million in 2013 to 97 million in 2018 over the past five years, the statistics have shown.

Related Topics

World Business Iran Chabahar Dushanbe Tajikistan Hub 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

2 hours ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

2 hours ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Novatek Plans to Double Investments to $6 ..

2 hours ago

Little Christmas cheer as French transport strike ..

2 hours ago

Pope's Christmas message appeals for peace in glob ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.