Iran Offers Its Ports for Transit of Cargo From Tajikistan - Ambassador

DUSHANBE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Iran is a convenient transit hub for the shipment of Tajik products, which could be exported to other countries through its sea trade ports, Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Taqi Saberi said on Wednesday.

"Iran is a good and profitable transit point for the further transfer of Tajik products ... There are many commercial seaports in Iran, and goods from Tajikistan could pass through them to other countries throughout the world," Saberi said during a business forum in Dushanbe.

The ambassador added the two countries established a strong trade bridge in Tajik-Iranian economic relations, which serves to create a favorable investment environment for Iranian businessmen and the expansion of business contacts.

Earlier this year, Dushanbe announced its intention to transit its cargo through the Iranian port of Chabahar, located in the southeastern part of the country.

The volume of bilateral Tajik-Iranian trade has declined from $295 million in 2013 to 97 million in 2018 over the past five years, the statistics have shown.