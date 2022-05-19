UrduPoint.com

Iran Offers To Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that the Islamic republic was ready to act as a mediator in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Thursday that the Islamic republic was ready to act as a mediator in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"Iran supports any diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict given its excellent ties with Russia and is ready to mediate and help with the settlement of the crisis," the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement citing the top diplomat.

Amir Abdollahian spoke over the phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He criticized the use of sanctions as a tool for pressuring Russia and spoke in favor of a negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine.

The ministers discussed the talks in Vienna that aim to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Amir Abdollahian said that a breakthrough was possible if the United States "acts rationally."

