Iran Offers To Share Cyberwarfare, Intel-Gathering Skills With Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Iran Offers to Share Cyberwarfare, Intel-Gathering Skills With Syria

Hossein Salami, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), suggested Tuesday that the elite military force share its experience in cyberwarfare and intelligence operations with Syria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Hossein Salami, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), suggested Tuesday that the elite military force share its experience in cyberwarfare and intelligence operations with Syria.

"We are ready to share our experience in electronic, information and cyber warfare with Syria," the IRGC commander was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

Salami told Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas at a meeting in Tehran that the Guards were ready to expand training cooperation with the Arab republic across multiple military branches and areas of expertise.

On January 19, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations and urged the EU to put the IRGC on its terrorist list for their alleged involved in these activities, prompting an exchange of threats between Brussels and Tehran.

