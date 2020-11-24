MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iran's capacity of producing vaccines against the coronavirus exceeds that of most other countries in the middle East and Western Asia, the Mehr news Agency reported on Tuesday, citing an Iranian health official.

According to Mostafa Ghanei, the head of the country's Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iran, as well as Egypt, are working hard to develop a potential vaccine.

Mehr reported, citing Ghanei, that Iran is developing several types of COVID-19 vaccines, and some even successfully passed the animal phase of the trials.

The health official added that Iran will be able to start human trials of at least one domestically-produced vaccine before the end of the year. Ghanei also said that Iran's vaccine against the coronavirus may be available as early as June.

The Health Ministry said earlier that four Iranian companies are actively developing COVID-19 vaccines and awaiting permission from the country's regulators to conduct human trials.

Iran, the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country amid the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 880,000 coronavirus cases, including nearly 618,000 recoveries and more than 45,000 deaths.