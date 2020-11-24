UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Official Says Country's COVID-19 Vaccine Potential Is Region's Largest - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iran Official Says Country's COVID-19 Vaccine Potential is Region's Largest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Iran's capacity of producing vaccines against the coronavirus exceeds that of most other countries in the middle East and Western Asia, the Mehr news Agency reported on Tuesday, citing an Iranian health official.

According to Mostafa Ghanei, the head of the country's Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, Iran, as well as Egypt, are working hard to develop a potential vaccine.

Mehr reported, citing Ghanei, that Iran is developing several types of COVID-19 vaccines, and some even successfully passed the animal phase of the trials.

The health official added that Iran will be able to start human trials of at least one domestically-produced vaccine before the end of the year. Ghanei also said that Iran's vaccine against the coronavirus may be available as early as June.

The Health Ministry said earlier that four Iranian companies are actively developing COVID-19 vaccines and awaiting permission from the country's regulators to conduct human trials.

Iran, the hardest-hit Middle Eastern country amid the pandemic, has so far confirmed over 880,000 coronavirus cases, including nearly 618,000 recoveries and more than 45,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Iran Egypt Middle East May June From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

44 seconds ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

1 minute ago

AJK President seeks release of political prisoners ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung Brings its Official eStore Experience to P ..

11 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Affirms Strengthening Partnership wit ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.