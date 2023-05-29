Iran, Oman Sign 4 Agreements on Cooperation in Economy, Energy, Investments - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Iran and Oman have signed four documents on cooperation in economy, energy and investments during Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said's official visit to Tehran, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Monday.

The documents were signed by Iranian ministers of petroleum and economy, and the secretary general of the Free Zones High Council as well as by Omani ministers of energy, economy and trade, Tasnim news agency reported.

The sultan of Oman arrived in Iran on a two-day state visit on Sunday. He held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and met with Iran's top cleric, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Oman has been a consistent mediator in the region, promoting the restoration of diplomacy between Iran and Saudi Arabia, which was achieved through a China-brokered deal in March, and trying to find common ground between Tehran, Riyadh and Washington.