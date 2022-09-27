Iran on UNGA Sidelines Received US Offer About Direct Talks on JCPOA - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the United States on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly invited Tehran to hold direct talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Even here on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, we received a message from the Americans: 'Let's talk directly,'" Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Al-Monitor.

"You have to give us (the) right to expect something big coming from such talks that we are not seeing," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran is ready to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"We have no problem with cooperating or interacting with the agency. And you know that our cooperation is still going on, especially when it comes to the safeguards... We will definitely continue our cooperation with the agency. The agency has questions about three alleged sites that they say have found uranium, and we are ready to provide answers to those questions," he said.