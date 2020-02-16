UrduPoint.com
Iran Open To Dialogue With Saudi Arabia - Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Tehran is open to holding talks with Saudi Arabia, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday despite years of competing interests and covert confrontations between the two regional powerhouses.

"We do not have any unsolvable problem with Saudi Arabia. As soon as Saudi Arabia is ready, it is possible to discuss our existing issues.

Of course, the most important issue in the region is the problem of Yemen," Rouhani said during a press conference broadcast by Iranian television.

According to him, Riyadh made a major mistake in relation to Yemen by embarking on a costly military campaign against Houthi rebels which has virtually crippled the country.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2015, with Iran said to be providing support for the latter.

