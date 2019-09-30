UrduPoint.com
Iran Open To 'More Detailed' Talks On Hormuz Peace Initiative - Gov't Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:59 PM

Tehran is ready for in-depth talks on the Hormuz Peace Initiative of President Hassan Rouhani, the spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Tehran is ready for in-depth talks on the Hormuz Peace Initiative of President Hassan Rouhani, the spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said Monday.

Rouhani proposed in a speech to the UN General Assembly last week that the Persian Gulf countries create a Coalition for Hope to bolster maritime security under a UN umbrella.

"No country can ignore this proposal.

Iran is open to more detailed talks on this issue," Rabiei said during a live-streamed press conference.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a briefing on Monday that the ministry would soon make details of Rouhani's proposal public.

The United States has been building a coalition of its own in the Gulf after attacks on oil tankers it blamed on Iran. Rouhani said regional security should not be in US hands.

