Iran Open To 'More Detailed' Talks On Hormuz Peace Initiative - Gov't Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:59 PM
Tehran is ready for in-depth talks on the Hormuz Peace Initiative of President Hassan Rouhani, the spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei, said Monday
Rouhani proposed in a speech to the UN General Assembly last week that the Persian Gulf countries create a Coalition for Hope to bolster maritime security under a UN umbrella.
"No country can ignore this proposal.
Iran is open to more detailed talks on this issue," Rabiei said during a live-streamed press conference.
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said at a briefing on Monday that the ministry would soon make details of Rouhani's proposal public.
The United States has been building a coalition of its own in the Gulf after attacks on oil tankers it blamed on Iran. Rouhani said regional security should not be in US hands.