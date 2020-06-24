UrduPoint.com
Iran Open To Talks With US If Washington Apologizes, Compensates Tehran - Rouhani

Iran is ready to open nuclear talks with the United States on the condition that the US apologizes for exiting the 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Iran is ready to open nuclear talks with the United States on the condition that the US apologizes for exiting the 2015 nuclear deal and compensates Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We have no problem with talks with the US, but only if Washington fulfills its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal," Rouhani said at a cabinet session shown on Iranian television.

The president went on to dismiss US overtures for talks with Tehran as "just words and lies."

Rouhani went on to say that Iran will continue to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) despite recent calls to exit the organization by Iranian lawmakers.

"We have always maintained cooperation with the IAEA. Today we also carry on this principle," Rouhani said.

Last week, the IAEA board of Governors passed a resolution calling on Iran to provide access to two sites that the agency wants to visit, due to alleged unregistered activities there. Iran's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Garib-Abadi, said that Tehran rejects the IAEA resolution because it is based on baseless allegations and adopted under pressure from the United States and Israel.

