Iran Opens Four Multibillion Infrastructure Projects Delayed Due To COVID-19 - State Media

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated four large-scale infrastructure projects which were postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic in Iran, official news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.

The new projects included the Haj-Heydar hospital, Shahid Qasem Soleimani Sports Complex, the new terminal of Lamerd Airport, and the first phase of South Aluminum Complex. They were scheduled for inauguration in late winter, but had to be delayed because of COVID-19.

The 124-bed Haj-Heydar hospital took seven years and 1,200 billion rials ($28 million) to be built, according to the reports. It includes an operating room, a laboratory, a pharmacy, an emergency room, and wards for radiology, dialysis, physiotherapy, laundry and administrative matters.

The new terminal of Lamerd Airport in southern Iran close to its Persian Gulf coastal area reportedly cost 400 billion rials. It has two flight halls and two transit halls for domestic and international flights.

The construction of the South Aluminum Complex's phase one cost 186,000 billion rials, according to the report. It can produce up to 120 tonnes of ingots per day to potentially be increased to 300,000 tonnes a year.

The Shahid Qasem Soleimani sports complex was reportedly completed in 24 months and has a variety of facilities for ground and water sports.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani, Minister of Sport and Youth Masoud Solatanifar, and several other high-ranking officials on behalf of President Rouhani.

