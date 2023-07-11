Iran Opens Railroad to Afghanistan to Link Kabul With European, Asian Countries - Official

The Iranian authorities on Tuesday held an official opening ceremony for a railroad line from the Iranian city of Khaf to the Afghan city of Herat, Razavi Khorasan Province Governor Yakub Ali Nazari said on Tuesday

Nazari noted that the opening of the railroad will reduce the costs and time of transportation of Iranian goods to Afghanistan, as well as connect Kabul with other Asian and European countries.

"With the launch of the only railroad route between Iran and Afghanistan, our country's exports to Afghanistan will accelerate and increase. One of the advantages of this railroad line is higher speed and lower cost of supplying goods to Afghanistan, which will increase significantly by alleviating security and traffic problems at the Dogharoun border," Nazari was quoted as saying by Iranian state news agency IRNA.

The Khaf-Herat railroad project started back in 2007, but its implementation was interrupted due to political instability in Afghanistan. This railroad will not only connect Iran and Afghanistan, but will also complete a 2,000 kilometer (1242 miles) long logistics chain within the framework of the Five Nations Railway Corridor (FNRC). It will connect China, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey and European countries.

Landlocked Afghanistan will now also have a secure rail route that will connect it to Europe and other Asian countries through Iran's rail network and ports. Initial estimates of the logistical capacity of the Khaf-Herat rail link are about 6 million tons of goods per year.