(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Tehran opposes any internal instability and foreign meddling in Jordanian affairs, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, adding that any disturbances in the West Asia region benefit Israel.

"This regime's fingerprint can always be found in any sedition in Islamic countries ... The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any internal instability and foreign interference, and believes all internal affairs of countries must be pursued within the framework of law," the spokesperson said in a press statement published by the foreign ministry.

On Saturday, Jordanian state news agency Petra reported that several high-ranking officials, including Hassan bin Zaid, another member of the royal family, and the king's confidant Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, were arrested for security reasons. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The armed forces denied that the prince was arrested, noting that he was told to cease actions that undermine national security.