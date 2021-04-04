UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Opposes Foreign Interference In Jordan's Affairs - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

Iran Opposes Foreign Interference in Jordan's Affairs - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Tehran opposes any internal instability and foreign meddling in Jordanian affairs, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Sunday, adding that any disturbances in the West Asia region benefit Israel.

"This regime's fingerprint can always be found in any sedition in Islamic countries ... The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any internal instability and foreign interference, and believes all internal affairs of countries must be pursued within the framework of law," the spokesperson said in a press statement published by the foreign ministry.

On Saturday, Jordanian state news agency Petra reported that several high-ranking officials, including Hassan bin Zaid, another member of the royal family, and the king's confidant Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, were arrested for security reasons. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The armed forces denied that the prince was arrested, noting that he was told to cease actions that undermine national security.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Tehran Sunday Family All From Asia

Recent Stories

14 minutes ago

DEWA’s Youth Council, EGA hold panel discussion ..

15 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace highlights ..

59 minutes ago

SEHA partners with University of Manchester to lau ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Cuba discuss expanding parliamentary cooperat ..

1 hour ago

19,688 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.