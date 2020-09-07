Iran Opposes Foreign Interference in Political Crisis in Belarus

Tehran hopes that the crisis in Belarus can be settled peacefully and without foreign interference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Tehran hopes that the crisis in Belarus can be settled peacefully and without foreign interference, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"What is happening in Belarus is a domestic issue of this country, which can be resolved in the best way in a calm atmosphere, without escalating tensions and, most importantly, without foreign interference," Khatibzadeh said during a briefing.

Mass opposition protests were held across Belarus following the August 9 presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term.

While according to the electoral authorities he collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition has insisted that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, an opposition candidate, won the election.

The eastern European country has been rocked by major anti-government protests, as demonstrators do not agree with the official results of the election. The opposition has been accusing the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests. Meanwhile, the government claims that protests have been orchestrated from abroad.