TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Iran's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Iran opposes any possible military operation by Turkey in Syria

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry said that after a U.S. decision to pull its forces out of Syria, Iran "is following worrying news about possible entrance of Turkish forces into Syria." Iran "believes that such a measure, if takes place, not only would not alleviate Turkey's security concerns, but also would cause wide humanitarian and material damage," according to the statement.

Iran is ready for "urgent contact" with the Turkish and Syrian officials to settle the issues peacefully and stresses "Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it added.

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Monday, Turkey's foreign minister emphasized respect to Syria's territorial integrity and assured that Ankara's military operation in northern Syria would be "temporary," according to official IRNA news agency.

Turkey is preparing to launch a military operation against the Kurdish militants in northern Syria following the decision by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to leave the Arab state.