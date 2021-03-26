MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Iran opposes the United Kingdom's plans to build up its nuclear potential, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik on Friday.

On March 16, the UK released its new defense strategy, under which the nuclear weapons stockpile would be increased to 260 warheads, reversing the previous plans to reduce it to 180 warheads by the mid-2020s.

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused London of "utter hypocrisy," pointing to the UK's concerns over Iran's potential nuclear weapons.

"In line with the philosophy of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, nuclear weapons should be reduced and nuclear technologies should be developed within the atoms for peace concept. The Islamic Republic of Iran develops its nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, and we do not agree with the buildup of any nuclear weapons," Jalali said, commenting on London's plans.