Iran, Pakistan Poised to Enhance Cross-Border Trade - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have expressed interest during a meeting on Wednesday to boost cross-border trade exchanges between their respective states.

The meeting took place in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

"Pointing to Iran's decision to promote the border crossings with Pakistan, the Iranian foreign minister welcomed the Pakistani government's decision to open up new border markets for the enhancement of bilateral trade and voiced Tehran's readiness for an agreement on new methods for trade exchanges," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Pakistan's Qureshi, in turn, was quoted as replying that "the government of Pakistan has decided to contribute to the border trade exchanges between the two countries.

" As stated in the press release, the diplomat said that Pakistan had some plans for "practical measures to broaden trade and economic cooperation with Iran."

Cross-border security was another focus of the talks. According to the press release, Zarif has called for "constant consultations between the two countries" over border security, while Qureshi has vowed that Islamabad would not allow "hostile measures against Iran."

Among other topics discussed by the ministers were regional developments, religious matters, including fight against Islamophobia, illegal migration, terrorism, and cooperation within the Economic Cooperation Organization.