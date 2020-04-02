Iran Parliament Speaker Tests Positive For COVID-19: State TV
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:47 PM
Iran's parliament speaker tested positive for COVID-19, state TV reported Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the country, which has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's parliament speaker tested positive for COVID-19, state tv reported Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the country, which has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus.
Ali Larijani "was tested for coronavirus after showing certain symptoms, and as the result was positive, he is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment," the report said.