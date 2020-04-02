Iran parliament speaker tests positive for COVID-19: state TV

Iran's parliament speaker tested positive for COVID-19, state TV reported Thursday, becoming the latest official to contract the disease in the country, which has been hard hit by the novel coronavirus

Ali Larijani "was tested for coronavirus after showing certain symptoms, and as the result was positive, he is currently in quarantine and undergoing treatment," the report said.