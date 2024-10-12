Iran Parliament Speaker Visits Beirut Site Of Deadliest Israeli Strike
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Saturday denounced Israel's "crimes" as he visited the site of the deadliest Israeli strikes on central Beirut in recent weeks, an AFP photographer said.
A source close to Hezbollah had said Thursday night's strikes in the densely populated Basta neighbourhood and the nearby Nweiri district had targeted the Lebanese group's security chief Wafiq Safa.
While neither Israel's military nor Hezbollah confirmed Safa was the target or commented on his fate, Lebanon's health ministry said the strikes killed at least 22 people -- the deadliest inside the capital in weeks of escalation.
Speaking to reporters in Basta, accompanied by two Hezbollah lawmakers, Ghalibaf denounced what he called Israel's "crimes".
"International organisations and the UN Security Council have the capability (to stop Israel) but they are unfortunately keeping silent," he said.
