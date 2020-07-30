Iran Passes Another Peak of COVID-19 Outbreak as Case Count Tops 300,000 - President

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Most Iranian provinces are going past another peak of the COVID-19 pandemic amid the case count surpassing 300,000, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

According to the president, the authorities are taking control of the outbreak in all provinces, except for two.

"In the rest of the provinces, despite the existing problems, we are moving towards easing the situation and overcoming the peak," Rouhani said during an address, as broadcast by the state television.

Meanwhile, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari on Thursday said that further 2,621 new COVID-19 cases have been registered over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 301,530.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 226 to 16,569, while the number of recoveries at 261,200.

Over the past month, the epidemiological situation in the country has worsened, both in terms of the average daily infection rate and the number of coronavirus-related deaths. The Health Ministry has said that 15 out of 31 provinces, among them the capital region, are considered to be coronavirus "red zones."