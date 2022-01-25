UrduPoint.com

Iran Pays Dues To UN, Restores Right To Vote In General Assembly - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Iran Pays Dues to UN, Restores Right to Vote in General Assembly - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Iran has paid its dues toward the United Nations' budget and resumed its voting right in the UN General Assembly, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"Iran and a number of other countries paid their dues over the weekend... through various means.

And so, they've been removed from the Article 19 list," Dujarric said on Monday.

According to Article 19 of the UN Charter, a member state which is in arrears in the payment of its contributions to the United Nations loses its right to vote in the UN General Assembly if the amount of its arrears equals or exceeds the amount of the contributions due from it for the preceding two full years.

