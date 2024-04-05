Iran Pays Homage To Guards Killed In Syria Strike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Thousands of people chanted against Israel and the United States at Friday's funeral for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel.
The Guards, including two generals, were killed in the air strike on Monday which levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus.
Israel has not commented on the strike, but analysts saw it as an escalation of its campaign against Iran and its regional proxies that runs the risk of triggering a wider war beyond the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.
Friday's ceremony coincides with the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, when Iran and its allies stage marches in support of the Palestinians.
Quds rallies were also planned for other countries on Friday, including Syria and Lebanon.
Iran has said that among the dead were two brigadier generals from the Guards' foreign operations arm, the Quds Force, Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi and Mohammad Reza Zahedi.
A Britain-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Zahedi was the Quds Force commander for Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.
The 63-year-old had held a succession of commands in a Guards career spanning more than 40 years, and was the most important Iranian soldier killed since a United States missile strike at Baghdad airport in 2020 killed General Qassem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force.
The coffins of the seven were placed on the trailers of two trucks in one of the largest squares in Tehran, an AFP journalist said.
Mourners held Iranian and Palestinian flags, as well as those from the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah group.
"Death to Israel!" and "Death to America!" they chanted.
