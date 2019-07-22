UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Pays Tribute To Late UN Atomic Agency Chief

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:20 PM

Iran pays tribute to late UN atomic agency chief

Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi paid tribute to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, after his death was announced on Monday

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi paid tribute to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, after his death was announced on Monday.

"My deep condolences...

We worked very closely," tweeted Araghchi, who took part in the negotiations for a hard-won nuclear deal agreed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

"I commend his skillful and professional performance... (that) resultedin complete closure" of the file on the "possible military dimension" of Iran'snuclear programme.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear 2015

Recent Stories

India's warmongering threat to regional peace: Mas ..

10 minutes ago

Seventeen teenage cricketers report for Emerging P ..

15 minutes ago

Vehicles token tax concession to end on July 31

47 seconds ago

Social Welfare, Baitul Maal performance to be impr ..

49 seconds ago

CIA Communicated With Agents in Iran Via Science C ..

51 seconds ago

Haftar's Army Warplane Lands in Tunisia - Reports

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.