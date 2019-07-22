Iran pays tribute to late UN atomic agency chief

(@imziishan)

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araghchi paid tribute to the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, after his death was announced on Monday.

"My deep condolences...

We worked very closely," tweeted Araghchi, who took part in the negotiations for a hard-won nuclear deal agreed between Iran and world powers in 2015.

"I commend his skillful and professional performance... (that) resultedin complete closure" of the file on the "possible military dimension" of Iran'snuclear programme.