Iran Permits IAEA to Service Cameras at Iranian Nuclear Facilities - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Iran has permitted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to replace memory cards in the CCTV system at its nuclear facilities, Mohammad Eslami, the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization chief, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Earlier this day, Grossi held a meeting with Eslami in Tehran.

"IAEA's inspectors are permitted to service the identified equipment and replace their storage media which will be kept under the joint IAEA and AEOI seals in the Islamic Republic of Iran. The way and the timing are agreed by the two sides," the statement read.

In a report earlier this month, the IAEA said reportedly that some of its cameras could not be left without servicing for more than three months.

In February, the Iranian nuclear agency said that IAEA's monitoring of Iran's nuclear sites would be limited. Tehran said it would destroy the footage collected by the cameras in three months unless US sanctions were lifted off Iran. When that deadline passed and the sanctions were not lifted, Iran agreed to extend the agreement with the IAEA.

Iranian media reported earlier on Sunday, ahead of Grossi's talks with Eslami, that the IAEA would not get access to the footage during this visit.