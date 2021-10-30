UrduPoint.com

Iran Petrol Network Partially Restored After Cyberattack

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:18 AM

Iran petrol network partially restored after cyberattack

Iran's subsidised petrol distribution system was partially restored Friday, three days after an unprecedented cyberattack by unknown perpetrators, authorities said

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Iran's subsidised petrol distribution system was partially restored Friday, three days after an unprecedented cyberattack by unknown perpetrators, authorities said.

Among 4,300 fuel stations across the country, "at present, 1,450 are connected to the central fuel distribution system," said Fatemeh Kahi, a spokeswoman for the National Oil Products Distribution Company.

A further 2,350 stations were delivering unsubsidised fuel to motorists, she told state news agency IRNA.

Motorists in Iran who want to take advantage of substantial fuel subsidies must use digital cards issued by the authorities.

The cards provide monthly allowances for fuel at the subsidised rate, after which they must pay the open rate.

Tuesday's mysterious cyberattack wrought havoc with that accounting and distribution system.

Iran last year was the fifth-biggest producer in the OPEC cartel.

Authorities said Tuesday the results of an investigation into the alleged attack would be ready within 10 days, and that it may have originated from outside Iran.

President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday said that his country must be "seriously prepared" against cyberattacks.

Related Topics

Attack Petrol Iran Company Oil May From

Recent Stories

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

17 seconds ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

18 seconds ago
 Smoke bombs, floods and virus fears as Glasgow rea ..

Smoke bombs, floods and virus fears as Glasgow readies for COP26

20 seconds ago
 Moldova Agrees With Gazprom to Extend Gas Supply C ..

Moldova Agrees With Gazprom to Extend Gas Supply Contract for 5 Years

24 seconds ago
 Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world ..

Chalmers breaks 100m freestyle short-course world record

4 minutes ago
 Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

Coutinho rejoins Brazil for World Cup qualifiers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.