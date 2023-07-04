Iran Planning to Launch Leading Radiopharmaceuticals Production - Energy Organization Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Iran is planning to launch the production of radiopharmaceuticals and become an international hub with a prospect for boosting its capacity in this scientific sector by five to seven times, Iranian Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami said.

"Considering the capacities that have been created, Iran will soon emerge as a hub of production and export of radiopharmaceuticals," Eslami said during a cultural event on Monday, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Eslami also said that Iranian experts had advanced in developing radiation technologies used in the medical and agricultural sectors.

Radiopharmaceuticals are chemical compounds derived from a radioactive isotope and used as diagnostic and therapeutic agents.