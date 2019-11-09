Iran Plans to Continue Working With Russia on Stable Isotopes at Fordow Nuclear Site- AEOI

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) Tehran intends to continue cooperating with Moscow on stable isotopes at the Fordow facility, which is part of the nuclear deal, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said on Saturday.

"We can say that we could continue to work even without Russia, but we would prefer that Russia remained for a number of reasons," Kamalvandi said, stressing that Russia has a lot of experience in producing stable isotopes.

The spokesman added that cooperation would continue in other areas as well, noting that Iran and Russia begin construction of the second unit of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran on November 10.