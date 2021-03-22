UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Plans To Equip Islamic Revolution Guard Corps With Domestically-Built Subs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:44 PM

Iran Plans to Equip Islamic Revolution Guard Corps With Domestically-Built Subs - Reports

Tehran plans to provide the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) with light and semi-heavy homemade submarines, Rear-Admiral Amir Rastegari, the head of the the Marine industries organization of the ministry of defense and logistics, told IRNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Tehran plans to provide the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) with light and semi-heavy homemade submarines, Rear-Admiral Amir Rastegari, the head of the the Marine industries organization of the ministry of defense and logistics, told IRNA.

According to Rastegari, Iran will launch the production this year so that IRGC could be equipped with them in the next few years.

He added that the Iranian army's reliance on foreign marine products declined to 20 percent, mentioning that any country needs to develop its fleet so that it could protect its interests at the sea.

The Persian Gulf, as well as the Gulf of Oman, have been an arena of multiple incidents and attacks on commercial ships, including oil tankers, in recent years. In late February, an explosion occurred on the Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman; no one was harmed. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of carrying out the attack; however, Tehran denied the allegations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Israel Iran Oman Oil Tehran February

Recent Stories

Top corporate executives welcome launch of industr ..

10 minutes ago

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions on 2 Indi ..

6 minutes ago

Top Congo opposition candidate dies of Covid on el ..

7 minutes ago

Renowned people get c-vaccine at Arts Council Kara ..

7 minutes ago

Persistent smog issues may reduce average life spa ..

7 minutes ago

IGP visits martyred Imran Abbas house

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.