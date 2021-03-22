Iran Plans to Equip Islamic Revolution Guard Corps With Domestically-Built Subs - Reports

Tehran plans to provide the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) with light and semi-heavy homemade submarines, Rear-Admiral Amir Rastegari, the head of the the Marine industries organization of the ministry of defense and logistics, told IRNA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Tehran plans to provide the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) with light and semi-heavy homemade submarines, Rear-Admiral Amir Rastegari, the head of the the Marine industries organization of the ministry of defense and logistics, told IRNA.

According to Rastegari, Iran will launch the production this year so that IRGC could be equipped with them in the next few years.

He added that the Iranian army's reliance on foreign marine products declined to 20 percent, mentioning that any country needs to develop its fleet so that it could protect its interests at the sea.

The Persian Gulf, as well as the Gulf of Oman, have been an arena of multiple incidents and attacks on commercial ships, including oil tankers, in recent years. In late February, an explosion occurred on the Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman; no one was harmed. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of carrying out the attack; however, Tehran denied the allegations.