Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The Iranian government has place the formation of a refugee organization on its agenda, given an increasing number of Afghan refugees residing in the country, Islamic Republic news Agency (IRNA) reported on Thursday.

The organization will address the issues of millions of Afghan refugees living in different parts of Iran, particularly in the Fars province, IRNA said, citing Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who spoke at a meeting with representatives of the Fars, Bushehr, Kohkilouyeh and Boyerahmad provinces in the Iranian parliament.

Iran has served as an asylum for Afghan refugees for four decades since the Soviet incursion in Afghanistan in 1979. Since then, Afghanistan has been plunged into a protracted political meltdown accompanied by war, hostilities and economic disarray, forcing millions of Afghan to flee their homes, mainly to neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

The resurgence of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) and its takeover in August sparked another wave of Afghan refugees attempting to leave the country fearful of Taliban cruelty.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the number of registered Afghan refugees in Pakistan has reached 1.4 million. Meanwhile, Iran shelters over 780,000 registered Afghan refugees and more then 2.25 million undocumented Afghans who remain in the country illegally.

The UNHCR reported that Iran has undertaken a progressive policy to grant refugees access to education, health and employment opportunities. As Iranian Envoy to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi stressed in October, Iran is hosting Afghans almost without any additional assistance from the international community.