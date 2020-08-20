UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Plans To Launch 5 Satellites Into Space By Year End

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 03:09 PM

Iran plans to launch 5 satellites into space by year end

Iran plans to send five satellites into space by the end of current Iranian calendar year, ending on March 20, 2021, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Iran plans to send five satellites into space by the end of current Iranian Calendar year, ending on March 20, 2021, official IRNA news agency reported.

The satellites will be launched with coordination of Defense Ministry, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, was quoted as saying.

Jahromi said that his ministry has 10 programs to implement in the current Iranian year in the sectors of aerospace, cyberspace, and infrastructure of national information network.

The Iranian minister did not elaborate on the type of the satellites that the country plans to launch.

On April 22, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps announced the launch of country's first military satellite Noor 1 into space.

Iran's first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.

Related Topics

Technology Iran March April Satellites

Recent Stories

Lukashenko's Decrees on Gov't Reappointments Offic ..

1 minute ago

Nonprofits Alarmed at Planned Release of 750Mln Ge ..

1 minute ago

China's Gaofen-7 satellite put into service

1 minute ago

Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 940,000

1 minute ago

WHO to Hold Meeting on Reopening Schools as COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Sputnik's Disappearance From Twitter's Search Tool ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.